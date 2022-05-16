Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Grows By 41.7%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBIBF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

IBIBF stock remained flat at $$9.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

