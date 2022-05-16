Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rises By 39.8%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,110. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.25.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.