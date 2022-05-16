Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Declines By 32.0%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 97,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.09%.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 375 ($4.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.86) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

