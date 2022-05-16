Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Drops By 25.5%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MVO stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $10.95. 64,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,368. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

