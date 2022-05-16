Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Rises By 41.1%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.13.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum (Get Rating)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.