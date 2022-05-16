Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Rises By 41.1%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.13.
