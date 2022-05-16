Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Decreases By 45.7%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. Olympus has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

