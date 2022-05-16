Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Decreases By 40.6%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.65. 722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 38.01%.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

