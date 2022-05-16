Short Interest in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Expands By 45.8%

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ EQRR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $56.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

