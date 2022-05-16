Short Interest in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Rises By 64.9%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
In related news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz acquired 23,131 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,906.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,906.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,214 shares of company stock valued at $101,545. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.
STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.93.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
