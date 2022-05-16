Short Interest in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Grows By 32.8%

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 369,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

