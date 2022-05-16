Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Increases By 61.4%

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of CG stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

