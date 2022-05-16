Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.55. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

SGML has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 226,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.