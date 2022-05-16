Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $201.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

