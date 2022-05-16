Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

SMSMY opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

