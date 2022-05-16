SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.
TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$13.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.61. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$5.89 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.91 million and a PE ratio of 23.16.
