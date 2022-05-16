SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SITM. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $197.57 on Friday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

