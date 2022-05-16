Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $102.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

