Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 4,683,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,792. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

