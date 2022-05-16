Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.77. 578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Snap One alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $3,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.07 million and a P/E ratio of -24.28.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.