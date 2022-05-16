SnowGem Tops One Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00079961 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

