Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BICEY stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.
