Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BICEY stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

