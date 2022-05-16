Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $14.44

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $13.98. Sohu.com shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 841 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $559.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $192.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 303,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth $6,130,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

