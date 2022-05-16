Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.72

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

SOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $588.57 million, a PE ratio of 110.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.85%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,300.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

