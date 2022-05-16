Soluna Holdings, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SLNHP)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ SLNHP opened at $16.25 on Monday. Soluna has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.48.
About Soluna (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soluna (SLNHP)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.