Soluna Holdings, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SLNHP)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ SLNHP opened at $16.25 on Monday. Soluna has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.48.

Get Soluna alerts:

About Soluna (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.