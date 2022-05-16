Sonar (PING) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,421.00

Sonar (PING) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $22,421.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00521730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,588.96 or 1.80689372 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

