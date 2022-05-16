SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Lifted to Buy at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SBRKF stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (Get Rating)
