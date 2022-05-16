SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Lifted to Buy at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SBRKF stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

