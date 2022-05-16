Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Spark New Zealand stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.45.
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
