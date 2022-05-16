SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 887.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 131,706 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

ULST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.