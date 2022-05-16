Spectris plc (SEPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2821 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $18.40 on Monday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEPJY. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

