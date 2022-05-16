SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Down 35.4% This Week

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $190,319.34 and $678.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

