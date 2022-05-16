Splinterlands (SPS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00519462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,852.83 or 1.72887245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.