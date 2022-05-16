Splintershards (SPS) Hits Market Cap of $60.13 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $60.13 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00015226 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001646 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00069145 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011327 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005525 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 758,023,307 coins and its circulating supply is 685,896,193 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.