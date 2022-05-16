Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $72.25 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,180,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $72,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

XOM traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,076,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $386.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

