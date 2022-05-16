Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $35,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $4.67 on Monday, hitting $253.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,867. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

