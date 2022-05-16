Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 26,900 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 387,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,499. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

