Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,554 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Copa comprises approximately 8.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Copa worth $324,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,683. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

