SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $74.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.33. 6,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPX during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

