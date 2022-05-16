StaFi (FIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36.24 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $36.24 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

