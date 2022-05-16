Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

