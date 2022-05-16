Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.