Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lowered by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

SBUX traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. 875,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,727,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

