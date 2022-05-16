Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Has $257.75 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,375 shares during the period. Steel Partners accounts for 55.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. owned about 29.03% of Steel Partners worth $257,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLP. TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE SPLP traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $43.82. 8,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.70. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.86 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

