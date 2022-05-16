Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives $59.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLFF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$2.19 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

