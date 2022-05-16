StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

