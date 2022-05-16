StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
PMTS opened at $17.00 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.43.
CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.