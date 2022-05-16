StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PMTS opened at $17.00 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.43.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

