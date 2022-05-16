Stratos (STOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $833,900.00

Stratos (STOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Stratos has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Stratos has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $833,900.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00525545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,276.40 or 1.79399858 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008591 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

