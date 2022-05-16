Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

SUM stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

