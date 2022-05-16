Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78. Approximately 1,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 861,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.
SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Summit Materials by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.