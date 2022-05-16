Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78. Approximately 1,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 861,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Summit Materials by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

