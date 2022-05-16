Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Protective Life Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMLP opened at $19.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.