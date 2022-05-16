Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 136,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

