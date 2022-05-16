SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00496270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.71 or 1.83058000 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

